Tweedmouth Rangers 0-2 Thornton Hibs: Seventh straight win for Craig Gilbert's team keeps them on course for promotion

Last Saturday’s hard fought 2-0 away success over Tweedmouth Rangers has made it seven consecutive East of Scotland League second division victories for Thornton Hibs.
By John Laing
Published 26th Feb 2024, 15:52 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 15:53 GMT
Last Saturday's victory at Tweedmouth Rangers (pictured) made it seven league wins on the spin for Thornton HibsLast Saturday's victory at Tweedmouth Rangers (pictured) made it seven league wins on the spin for Thornton Hibs
Last Saturday's victory at Tweedmouth Rangers (pictured) made it seven league wins on the spin for Thornton Hibs

Craig Gilbert’s third-placed side, who have scored 32 goals in the process while conceding just six, remain in the promotion zone with 38 points from 16 matches and they enjoy a five-point advantage over fourth-placed Dalkeith Thistle having played three games fewer.

There were only six minutes on the clock at Tweedmouth when Dean McMillan played the ball into the path of leading scorer, Garry Thomson, and his powerful drive from the edge of the area gave Ryan Dunn no chance.

Only a terrific last ditch tackle by McMillan then prevented Tweedmouth skipper Rhys Bloomfield from getting a shot on target and instead the next goal came for the visitors in the 16th minute.

Thomson's free-kick was deflected into the path of Ross Hain, who swiftly smashed the ball home for his first goal of the season.

Thomson and Stuart Drummond both came close to extending the visitors’ lead with efforts that struck the crossbar but it was by no means one way traffic with Calum Sutherland doing well to deny Ross Aitchison and Riley Lightfoot.

In their previous game, Thornton were out of sorts in the second half and this time round it was exactly the same with only stout defending and good goalkeeping preventing Tweedmouth from taking something from this fixture.

In the dying minutes, the Hibs were reduced to ten men after Andy Adam received a red card following a reckless challenge.

The Station Hotel/ Copland Glazing Hibs' Man of the Match: Sean Cunningham

Tweedmouth Rangers: Dunn, Dixon, Smith, Heath, Sabatini, Temple, G.Robertson, Bloomfield, Howden, Lightfoot, Aitchison. Subs: Bell, L.Robertson, Turner, Hatsell, Straughan, Frampton.

Thornton Hibs: Sutherland, Hay, McMillan, Drummond, Cunningham, Allan, Black, Coleman, McCallion, Thomson, Hain. Subs: Westwaters, Rodger, Duffy, Soutar, Adam, Crichton, Doctor.

Referee: Mr J.Leslie

Gilbert's men get a break from league duty this Saturday as they entertain Edinburgh South in the first round of the League Cup, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

