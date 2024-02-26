Last Saturday's victory at Tweedmouth Rangers (pictured) made it seven league wins on the spin for Thornton Hibs

Craig Gilbert’s third-placed side, who have scored 32 goals in the process while conceding just six, remain in the promotion zone with 38 points from 16 matches and they enjoy a five-point advantage over fourth-placed Dalkeith Thistle having played three games fewer.

There were only six minutes on the clock at Tweedmouth when Dean McMillan played the ball into the path of leading scorer, Garry Thomson, and his powerful drive from the edge of the area gave Ryan Dunn no chance.

Only a terrific last ditch tackle by McMillan then prevented Tweedmouth skipper Rhys Bloomfield from getting a shot on target and instead the next goal came for the visitors in the 16th minute.

Thomson's free-kick was deflected into the path of Ross Hain, who swiftly smashed the ball home for his first goal of the season.

Thomson and Stuart Drummond both came close to extending the visitors’ lead with efforts that struck the crossbar but it was by no means one way traffic with Calum Sutherland doing well to deny Ross Aitchison and Riley Lightfoot.

In their previous game, Thornton were out of sorts in the second half and this time round it was exactly the same with only stout defending and good goalkeeping preventing Tweedmouth from taking something from this fixture.

In the dying minutes, the Hibs were reduced to ten men after Andy Adam received a red card following a reckless challenge.

The Station Hotel/ Copland Glazing Hibs' Man of the Match: Sean Cunningham

Tweedmouth Rangers: Dunn, Dixon, Smith, Heath, Sabatini, Temple, G.Robertson, Bloomfield, Howden, Lightfoot, Aitchison. Subs: Bell, L.Robertson, Turner, Hatsell, Straughan, Frampton.

Thornton Hibs: Sutherland, Hay, McMillan, Drummond, Cunningham, Allan, Black, Coleman, McCallion, Thomson, Hain. Subs: Westwaters, Rodger, Duffy, Soutar, Adam, Crichton, Doctor.

Referee: Mr J.Leslie