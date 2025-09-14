Two mistakes v Saints cost us dear, says Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson after 2-0 home defeat

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson watching his side losing 2-0 at home to St Johnstone at Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park on Saturday (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers let slip an opportunity to claim top spot in the William Hill Championship at home to St Johnstone on Saturday, instead allowing the Perth outfit to extend their unbeaten start to the new football season to five games.

A 2-0 win at Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park in front of a crowd of 5,163, the two teams’ first league meeting for over 20 years, takes manager Simo Valakari’s Saints three points clear in pole position, on 13 points from a handful of fixtures, with their second-placed hosts now one of a three-strong chasing pack level on ten points.

Raith’s goal difference of plus-one earns them second place six games into their campaign, with Partick Thistle third after five matches and Arbroath fourth after six.

Saturday’s result was Rovers’ fourth loss to Saints by a two-goal margin on the bounce, following 3-1 cup-tie defeats on the road in July and in January 2008 and at home in March 2014.

Gambian centre-forward Adama Sidibeh put the visitors, pitting a four-five one formation against their hosts’ four-four-two, in front just ahead of the half-hour mark and ex-Stirling Albion winger Josh McPake put the game beyond the reach of gaffer Barry Robson’s Fifers with a second goal beyond home goalkeeper Josh Rae two minutes before the final whistle.

Robson, 46, reckons the only difference between his team and St Johnstone, relegated this summer after 16 years in the top flight, were a couple of mistakes leading to goals for the visitors, from five shots on target to Raith’s three, and the same number of missed chances against visiting No 1 Toby Steward for their hosts’ two up top, Lewis Vaughan and Dylan Easton.

“It was frustrating,” he told Raith TV afterwards. “I thought it was a good game, if not in terms of the result for me obviously.

“It was a high-quality championship game. You could see a team coming down to play here full of premier league players, and because of that, how the game was lost for us and how it was won for them was that we made a couple of mistakes and they punished us. I thought that was the difference.

“Also, there were the chances that Louis and Easty miss. Nine times out of ten they’d have stuck those away and that’s the fine detail.

“There were just the two mistakes in it and that was the frustration for me and our players today.

“There was nothing in it and that’s a credit to our players because they’ve got real quality. We all know the investment St Johnstone have made and you can see that with some of the players they have, but we went toe to toe with them, and on another day, if we’d just got some little decisions right, it would have been a different outcome.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose the game – I think everybody would agree on that.

“When you’re playing such a high-level championship game and you’re playing against boys that have come from the premier league, that one mistake costs you, and that’s what it was today. They didn’t make any mistakes and we did.”

Next up for Raith is a visit this coming Saturday to Airdrieonians, currently bottom of the table on two points from five fixtures, with kick-off at 3pm.