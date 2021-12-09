Two new arrivals among Crawford's backroom crew at Bayview

Action from East Fife's 1-1 draw on Saturday at home to Alloa (picture by Kenny Mackay)

Greig McDonald and Paul Thomson have joined the Bayview boss as he begins his second managerial spell with the Methil club.

McDonald returns as assistant manager after enjoying a hugely successful playing stint at Bayview, where he was a strong favourite among fans.

Joining towards the end of the 2002-03 promotion-winning season, he went on to make 189 appearances in the black and gold, scoring 36 goals and picking up a Third Division winners medal with the club in 2007-08.

McDonald left Bayview in May 2009 for Stirling Albion, where he was appointed player-manager in January 2012 and guided the side to promotion to League One via the play-offs in 2014. He has, most recently, been part of the Thistle Weir Academy coaching team at Partick Thistle.

Also joining the coaching crew is Paul Thomson, as first-team coach. Until recently, he was full-time at Hearts as head of youth and running the performance school at Balerno High School, having previously held the position of junior academy manager at Tynecastle.