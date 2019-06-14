Two sign up and one leaves as Raith Rovers build for new season

Raith Rovers have tied up two more players for the 2019/20 season, with another choosing to leave.

Youngster David McKay and veteran Iain Davidson have both agreed one-year-deals to stay on at Stark’s Park to help bolster the team’s defensive line.

David McKay challenges for the ball against Forfar last season (Pic: Chris Coutts)

But midfielder Grant Gillespie has decided to move on after spending one season at the club.

20-year-old McKay has played in a number of different defensive positions since joining up with the club’s Development Squad in 2015-16 before then moving up to be a key part of the first team squad.

He is looking to develop further as a player in the new season alongside the established and newer players in defence.

Manager John McGlynn said: “David has really stepped up in the last six months and if he keeps developing and working hard at his game then he has a bright future in the game.”

Defensive stalwart Davidson (35) has also committed to the Rovers for the upcoming season.

In his Rovers career to date – spanning 12 years over two separate spells at his hometown club – ‘Davo’ has made 445 first team appearances, scoring 16 goals.

McGlynn added: “I am delighted Iain has signed for next season.

“He showed in several games last season how good a defender he is.

“He is also key to starting the play from the back as he is comfortable and good on the ball.

“His experience is crucial both on and off the park.”

With Rovers deciding to operate on a hybrid basis of full and part time payers, Gillespie has decided to terminate his contact and seek a new opportunity with a wholly full time club.

He played in 38 matches – 35 of them starts – scoring four goals last season.