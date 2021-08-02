Two wins on the trot for Thornton Hibs

Liam McWatt congratulates Stuart Drummond (4) after his penalty strike.

Craig Gilbert’s side went into the match with renewed focus after the 4-0 midweek victory over Arniston Rangers thanks to a goals from Stuart Drummond, Callum Hand and a Garry Thomson Snr double.

On Saturday Drummond and Thomson Snr were on target again to help secure a 2-0 win.

The real turning point coming in the 53rd minute when Craigroyston's Tyler Bolochoweckj was red-carded for raising his hands to Thomson Snr.

Prior to that the game had been fairly even although goal-scoring opportunities had been few and far between with the closest thing being a great Dean Horribine strike from distance that brought out what surely will be one of the saves of the season from Jordan Millar.

Hibs used the extra man to good effect and eventually took the lead in the 61st minute when Stuart Drummond netted from the penalty spot after Dean McMillan was judged to have been brought down by Shaun Turnbull.

McMillan had a big part in the clinching goal as it was his 74th minute cross from the left that Thomson Snr rose to head home.

In terms of league games, this was the Hibs' skipper's 150th goal in 232 appearances.

There was no further scoring although Gary Nicholson came very close to reducing the deficit with an outrageous attempt from near the half-way line on the right touchline.

As soon as he struck it, Millar swiftly back pedalled towards his goal and was mighty relieved when the ball struck the top of the goal then bounced to safety.

SM Electrical Services Hibs' Man of the Match: Adam Drummond

Craigroyston: Newman, Amderson, Quinn, Turnbull, Gammie, McLennan, Renton, Horribine, Tait, Bolochoweckyj, R.Smith. Subs: Wood, Nisbet, Donaldson, Miller, J.Smith, Nicholson.