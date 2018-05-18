United already planning for new season

The curtain may only have come down in St Andrews United’s season on Saturday - but already the side has an eye on the new campaign.

It’s been an up and down 2017/18 for the Barnetts Park side who only escaped relegation the season before due to league restructuring.

Craig Morrison led the side into the top four, only for the side slip down the division and also for the manager to leave and be replaced by Andy Brown.

Brown took the side in the final few games, which culminated on Saturday with a 4-0 loss to Tayport.

Vice chairman Blair Smith said: “The margin of victory was misleading as the game was more evenly matched than the scoreline suggests.

“But Tayport took their chances well, and displayed some real class in midfield.

“For us, it was a chance for Andy Brown and assistant Gordon Brown to see the team in full flow, to learn from the game, and to plan for next season.

“Our pre-season begins on June 23, and there are plans to bring some key new players in.

“We don’t know what will happen as a result of current discussions around League re-construction, but we will certainly be placing ourselves in a competitive position wherever we find ourselves.”