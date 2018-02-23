United gaffer still aiming high despite defeat

St Andrews United’s promotion hopes may hang in the balance, but nobody at Barnetts Park will give up the fight.

That’s according to manager Craig Morrison who admits the side’s ambitions of a return to the Super League are diminishing after their 3-1 defeat at Haddington.

United remain in third place in the East Premier League, but have played as many as eight games more than some behind them.

Morrison said: “I was really disappointed not to take something from the weekend.

“It was a brilliant performance and we should have been a few goals up at half time.

“Their keeper has kept them in it was a couple of worldie saves.

“Then they get an equaliser just before half time but there was still no way I thought we’d lose it.”

“But as the game went on, and with the position we’re in, draws aren’t really any good to us so we had to go for it.

“We ended up giving a goal away and then they made it 3-1 when we were chasing it.

“Promotion is going to be difficult but in football anything can happen.

“There’s been a massive change in the side and I believe we can compete with anybody in the league now.”

This weekend United travel to Whitburn.