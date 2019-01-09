United make their mark with deserved win over Swifts

This was a deserved win for Saints but it took them until a second goal in the 57th minute to set the team up for three points.

A third in the last minute was justified on play and the result, hopefully, will give the players confidence for the remainder of the season.

Saints, playing down the slope in the first half, dominated without creating a lot of chances.

The first opportunity came early on when a cross from Falconer on the right was met by Stark but the Inverkeithing keeper pulled off a great save to block away a net bound chance.

Saints took the lead when play on left saw Cunningham hit a great effort towards goal; it rebounded down off the bar and up again for an incoming Stark to finish it off with a header.

Despite Saints being in charge during the rest of the first half, no decent chances were created.

In the first minutes of the second half Inverkeithing tried hard to take the game to Saints.

Lee Wilson had to be quick to save a fierce effort after a corner kick.

A big decision by the ref came on 57 minutes when, after consultation with his linesman, Wortley, the visitors’ keeper, was sent off.

He was adjudged to have fouled incoming Saints player who had tackled him on goal-line.

The resultant penalty was well taken by McInnes and fired into the right hand corner of the net.

Saints took control and two efforts from King were fired over the bar.

Falconer then managed to cut back a good effort from the goal-line but Stark hit it just wide of the post.

Saints were awarded a free kick with a minute to go. It looked certain that King would take it but Jack Wilson made a run and hit a low effort into right hand corner of the net for a 3-0 win.

Saints: Lee Wilson, Oliver Fleming, Michael Fleming, Stark(Jack Wilson 79), King (A McDonald 82), Penman, Falconer, McInnes, Cunningham, Blaney (McDonald 70), Drew Fleming.

Subs: Davidson, Scott, Cunningham, Moran.

Saturday’s fixture away is to Stirling University.