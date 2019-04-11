United will show no fear in must win Rose clash

United will go into Saturday’s final league fixtures against Linlithgow Rose will all to play for, but in a relaxed frame of mind.

That’s according to manager Andy Brown who knows his side must beat the title chasers to have any chance of promotion.

Three points would see Saints leapfrog Preston Athletic and then face an anxious wait for Heriot Watt, who have played a game less than Saints and could in turn over take them, to finish their league campaign.

That’s out of United’s hands, and boss Brown says his players are more than capable of stunning their visitors on Saturday and giving themselves a chance.

“We need to win,” said the manager.

“It’ll be a tough game, it’s David against Goliath, but we have a chance.

“Linlithgow are still playing for the league and I’d rather they were going into it with nothing to play for.

“But if we work as hard as we did against Jeanfield Swifts recently (Saints won 3-2 away from home), then we will beat them.

“On that day everything just fell into place because the players really turned up.”

Rose beat Saints 3-1 at the start of March, but Brown’s men certainly didn’t disgrace themselves, with the Barnetts Park boss saying the goals conceded were preventable.

But it’s at the other end Saints have been largely struggling, and a place inside the top five could already have been secured had they been a bit more ruthless in front of goal.

“We’ve been struggling to score goals,” conceded the Saints manager.

“Two defeats we’ve had recently against Broxburn in particular have really cost us.

“If you had said to me at the start of the season, though, that we’d be going into the final game needing a win to get into the top five then I’d have taken that.

“We’re under no illusions about how difficult it’ll be, but it’s in our own hands. We’ll give it our best shot.”