United will take their time before appointing new boss

St Andrews United are in no rush to appoint Craig Morrison’s successor.

United parted ways with Morrison after last weekend’s 5-0 home defeat to Tranent, a loss which followed on from a 7-2 thrashing to Whitburn.

Despite recent form, Morrison had helped reverse United’s fortunes and harboured hopes of making the play-offs after only avoiding relegation last season through league reconstruction.

Saints are keen to bring in someone who can continue to take the club forward.

Vice-chairman Blair Smith said: “Craig brought lots of commitment and energy to the club and built a talented team of footballers around him. We wish him all the very best for the future.

“We are keen to recruit a manager who can carry on this good work, who can restore the momentum, and who can compete in the East Region SJFA Premier League.

“We aim to secure promotion to the Superleague in due course, but need this to be at a time when the team is able to compete strongly at that level.

“The search has already begun but we are keen to make the right decision, rather than a rushed decision. “

The club hopes to appoint someone keen to work closely with the side’s youth structure.