'Unsung hero' Ross Matthews hailed by his former boss John McGlynn

John McGlynn believes “100 per center” Ross Matthews thoroughly deserved his testimonial match against Hearts at Stark’s Park last midweek.

Current Falkirk manager McGlynn, 62, previously managed Raith between 2006 and 2012 (the year Matthews first joined the Kirkcaldy club as a youth) before bossing the midfielder during a second spell in charge at Rovers from 2018 to 2022.

McGlynn, whose newly promoted team have stormed to the top of the Scottish Championship while league rivals Raith have often toiled this campaign, told the Fife Free Press: "I think anyone who's been at a football club - I think Ross has been there 12 years - deserves a testimonial.

"He's a good lad Ross. He's an unsung hero type guy who works really hard every day and puts everything into every game.

"When you're trying to strike a balance in midfield he's one of these players who can sometimes not get picked up on the eye. He's very, very committed, a 100 per center. And he thoroughly deserves that testimonial that he got.”

When asked who he thinks Falkirk’s main rivals are to win the league, he said: “I don’t think Livingston will be far away, Ayr have started really well.

"It's early and I think everyone would have liked to have got a good start. We are happy with where we are obviously.

"I think there are others who will feel they have plenty time to make a challenge.

“The way this league was put together with regard to promotions and relegations from last year, I think everyone was saying it could be a really open league this year because there are none of the massive clubs in it."