VIDEO: Glory goal earns Kirkcaldy YM amateurs £600 kit prize

A wonder-goal scored by Kirkcaldy YMCA AFC has been voted Goal of the Month in a competition run by the film company who captured it and their sponsors.

Jordan Hutchison’s superb strike came in the Kingdom of Fife AFA Championship Cup final last month, one of four goals he scored in a man of the match performance as YM claimed a 6-1 win over Kinross to lift the trophy.

Kirkcaldy YM AFC celebrate winning the KAFA Championship Cup final, the match which featured Jordan Hutchison's Goal of the Month strike.

The prize-winning effort, a long range strike from the right wing which looped over the goalkeeper, went up against five other outstanding goals from the cup finals played across the UK throughout May 2018 covered by grassroots broadcaster Film My Match and supported by sports specialists www.kitlocker.com.

All six goals feature on a two-minute film compilation put together by FilmMyMatch and supporters were asked to vote for their favourite on the broadcaster’s Facebook page by the end of June.

Jordan’s goal earned the most votes, winning £600 worth of kit for the whole team from kitlocker.com.

The goals were chosen from a pool of over 200 in 75 cup finals covered by FilmMyMatch last month, who had a team of experienced camera operatives and elevated camera mast systems at all matches.

Director Dave Roe commented: “We are committed to giving grassroots talent the exposure it deserves.

“There are some great goals here that the players, and their friends and families, will be able to watch over and over again in the years to come.

“We’re proud to be able to showcase these special moments. And to be able to reward teams with free match kit through our partnership with Kitlocker.com is extra special!”