Walking footballers from Kirkcaldy celebrate double national success

Two walking football teams from Kirkcaldy are celebrating a remarkable double success.

Last Saturday, Walking Football Scotland hosted the largest ever Walking Football Festival at Glasgow Green, with 70 teams taking part.

The incredible outcome was that Raith Rovers won the over-50 Scottish Cup, while Fife Wanderers won the over-65 Scottish Cup.

Both teams had to negotiate their way through tough group stages to achieve a last 16 place, before making their way through to the knockout phase to their respective finals.

Raith Over 50s, competing in their first festival, met Hearts in the final, winning 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw with goalkeeper Martin Page the hero in the shoot-out.

The over 65s final also ended in nail-biting penalty shoot-out for Fife Wanderers after Bill McConnell's last gasp equaliser secured a 1-1 draw with Geri Hat-tricks.

Again the hero in the shoot-out was goalkeeper Neil Cameron who brilliantly saved the final kick to take it to sudden death, then having calmy put his own penalty away, he dived and saved to win the trophy for his team.

Thus the Edinburgh/Glasgow domination of walking football was finally upset by two local teams from Kirkcaldy - with the presentation being made by ex Scottish manager Craig Brown.

Raith Rovers Over 50s: Martin Page, Willie Carroll (C), Brian Kinnear, Haig Hutchison, John Wylie, Derek Finnie, Scott Jackson, Charles Doherty, Ian Baker.

Fife Wanderers Kirkcaldy Over 65s: Neil Cameron, Allan Duthie, Bob Robertson, Jim Bisset, Bill McConnell (c), Alex McCormick, Bill Cameron.