Walking footballers take a stroll in Portugal

AM Soccer Club’s walking footballers spent last weekend participating in a walking football festival, held at the Browns Sports & Leisure Club in Vilamoura, Portugal.

The team played seven games in total and ended up winners of the Wood Cup.

Goalkeeper Fergus ‘Shilton’ Sharp was voted the teams MVP and will collect his free breakfast roll from kit sponsor Munch in St Andrews.

The Walking Football programme takes place weekly at the Cupar Sports Centre. Additional to the sessions being fun and creating some fantastic opportunities, the programme has its obvious health benefits, both physical and mental, tackles social isolation and helps build community cohesion.

For more details, contact Duncan Donald on 07951824622 or duncandonald@amsoccerclub.org