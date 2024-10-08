Lewis Stevenson (right) challenges Greenock Morton's Owen Moffat during Raith Rovers' 2-0 loss at Cappielow last Saturday (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

As someone now in the twilight of his playing career, Raith Rovers star Lewis Stevenson – part of the side defeated 2-0 at Greenock Morton in their last Scottish Championship fixture last Saturday – will soon have to decide what he fancies doing after hanging up his boots.

The 36-year-old left-back, who joined his home town club on a two-year deal this summer after making 600 appearances for Hibernian spanning 19 years, was asked by the Fife Free Press if he’d fancy taking a leaf out of Raith boss Neill Collins’ book by becoming a future manager.

He replied: "A manager is something that I'd never really like to do.

"I don't know if I've got the personality for it, I don't know if I've got the obsession that you need at that level of the game.

"It's a proper 24-hour job. As a player you can kind of dip in and dip out and give everything you've got for that short period.

"But as a manager your mind probably never stops thinking about it.

"It is very tough and it's something that from very early on doesn't really interest me too much.

"I've said that from the get go. I think I would like to do coaching in some capacity but I think it would probably be kids coaching, I don't think I would be anywhere near the first team.

"People have said that before and it kind of changes when you get into it.

"But no, I think trying to develop kids and helping them progress in their careers is probably more interesting for me.”

On his current gaffer Collins, who took over as Raith boss on September 4 following the shock sacking of previous incumbent Ian Murray a month earlier, Stevenson added: "It's obviously early days with Neill Collins but we've been really organised, at training we've had that bounce from the manager and it's been really intense.

"But everyone's really got on, on and off the ball we've got a plan in place and I've really enjoyed it.

"He's been brilliant with us."

Scottish Championship big guns Raith are currently trying to get themselves into a position to battle for promotion to play in Scotland’s top flight for the first time since 1997.

However, in a cruel irony, if the Kirkcaldy side go up this season or next they face having to ‘dig up’ their exisiting 3G surface at Stark’s Park as the SPFL have announced a ban on top flight clubs having artificial surfaces from summer 2026.

Stevenson said: "I do think it's sad to move the goalposts because clubs budget in the short term and it's hard.

"You can't say it's fine to do it.

"I'm sure the club make a lot of money through the hiring out of the pitch and it will be less maintenance as well.

"It must be hard for these smaller clubs, especially when Raith have got ambitions of getting into that top league.

"It's something you'd look forward to but I do think the governing bodies should put something in place to try and help these teams out when they have basically moved the goalposts.

"I've actually got pretty used to playing on plastic parks. I think in this league there are five astroturf pitches so you've got to get used to it.

"I didn't know how the old body would react but it seems to be hanging on OK on that side. Your body gets used to it so it's fine.”

As ever, the Scottish Championship is not disappointing anyone this season in terms of drama, with Falkirk and Ayr United having been particularly impressive teams during the opening few weeks of the season.

Stevenson said: "I think anyone can beat anyone in this league. Every game's going to be tight.

"Fair play to Falkirk and Ayr for going on really good runs this season.

"I thought it would be hard for a team to do that.

"I'm very impressed with how Falkirk have played in the games that I've seen them this season.

"They've got a great manager there.

"I think John McGlynn's done an amazing job.”