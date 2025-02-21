We ask: Who is the biggest joker in Raith Rovers' dressing room?
Easton, 30, said: "There are quite a few funny characters in the dressing room. Obviously you've got the big daft goalie Kev Dabrowski. He's a character, he's funny. He's one of these guys you know if he comes in quiet in the morning, you know there's something up!
"Big Kev comes for me all the time in that he always says I've got big ears. He's always on my case slaughtering my ears.
"Josh Mullin is hilarious as well with his wee one liners, he's just so funny. He just sits quietly but then comes out with a one liner which is always funny.
"Those two are probably the biggest standouts. All of us tend to get slagged off!
"But it's just football banter. It's the best part of coming in on a morning, in with your mates in the changing room and having a few jokes.
"This is one of the best group of boys I've ever been involved in.
"There is not one bad egg. Everyone's pushing each other on.
"Even the boys that are left out not playing, they're always there supporting the boys.
"I know I've been in that position before and there's nothing worse than when you're not playing and you just want to get out on the pitch.
"But everyone's got each other's back and we will need that going into the final stretch of the season.
"Hopefully we can all stick together and push each other on.”
