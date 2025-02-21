We ask: Who is the biggest joker in Raith Rovers' dressing room?

Dabrowski is up for a laugh (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)

With the camaraderie and team spirit in Raith Rovers’ dressing room being a well known commodity, the Fife Free Press asked winger Dylan Easton who the biggest wind up merchant is at Stark’s Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easton, 30, said: "There are quite a few funny characters in the dressing room. Obviously you've got the big daft goalie Kev Dabrowski. He's a character, he's funny. He's one of these guys you know if he comes in quiet in the morning, you know there's something up!

"Big Kev comes for me all the time in that he always says I've got big ears. He's always on my case slaughtering my ears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Josh Mullin is hilarious as well with his wee one liners, he's just so funny. He just sits quietly but then comes out with a one liner which is always funny.

Dylan Easton says there are big characters in Raith dressing room (Pic Ross Parker/SNS)

"Those two are probably the biggest standouts. All of us tend to get slagged off!

"But it's just football banter. It's the best part of coming in on a morning, in with your mates in the changing room and having a few jokes.

"This is one of the best group of boys I've ever been involved in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is not one bad egg. Everyone's pushing each other on.

"Even the boys that are left out not playing, they're always there supporting the boys.

"I know I've been in that position before and there's nothing worse than when you're not playing and you just want to get out on the pitch.

"But everyone's got each other's back and we will need that going into the final stretch of the season.

"Hopefully we can all stick together and push each other on.”