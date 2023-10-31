We had a personality test and we failed it, admits boss Greig McDonald after East Fife's shock Scottish Cup exit

Dean Whitson scores from the penalty spot to put Dunbar United 1-0 up against East Fife at New Countess Park (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

The Fifers travelled to New Countess Park as favourites to progress, but like a host of League 2 sides, they struggled against non-league opposition, eventually going down to a Dean Whitson’s penalty just before the break.

And in the second half, the MGM Timber Bayview club rallied late on but it was too late too late against Kevin Haynes team, who secured their spot in the third round for the first time.

"It was personality test and we failed it,” Fifers boss Greig McDonald admitted speaking to EFTV post-match. “We need to be honest about that. It hurts. We’ve created a lot of chances but we didn’t take any of them. We dominated the ball but you would expect that.

"That of course is the worry in a game like this, a potential banana skin, and it gave them (Dunbar) something to hold onto when they scored the penalty. That goal came from our own mistake too at the back. It was 100 per cent a penalty.

"I can’t fault Dunbar. Congratulations to them but it unacceptable from our point of view. Everything that went wrong today could have went wrong. We had to change the shape again and again.

"I think a number of individuals didn’t reach the levels they can reach. It is a sore one to take. The club has a poor record in the Scottish Cup looking back over the past couple of years.

"We had a brilliant support here and we came into match on the back of just one defeat in eight. It isn’t a good day for the football club. I’ve been lucky enough to be at East Fife for a long time.

"I can remember the times we have punched above our weight. We are at the other side of that just now and we need to take it. You have to take it on the chin. We were second best today.”

East Fife now travel to League 2 leaders Peterhead this Saturday as they look to climb the table.