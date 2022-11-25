Raith Rovers gaffer Ian Murray (Pic by Sammy Turner/SNS)

Rovers boss Ian Murray told the Fife Free Press: “We know we’re under pressure this week. It’s a game we are fully expected to win.

"People will probably want us to lose so they can throw a few stones at us. We need to make sure that doesn’t happen.

"I think Auchinleck will bring a massive travelling support. They have taken some big scalps in their time, maybe not quite of late. But they are in the third round of the Scottish Cup so credit to their manager Tommy Sloan.

"We will not disrespect them that’s for sure. I have seen it a million times, you don’t need to think you’re better than anybody because you can get a slap in the face.

"All they need is a little bit of luck, a bad decision by the referee or poor decision making by an individual.