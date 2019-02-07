We’ll be positive and look to inflict a first defeat on Swifts

Andy Brown insists United will face Jeanfield Swifts with no fear when the two sides meet on league duty this weekend.

Swifts have yet to taste defeat this league campaign, and the Saints boss reckons they’re the best team his side has come up against.

The previous meeting between the two in August ended up in a comfortable 3-0 with for Jeanfield at Barnetts Park, and Brown admits United were second best.

Despite that, Saturday’s hosts remain up there to be shot at, and Saints won’t be holding back when they arrive at Riverside Stadium.

Brown said: “There wasn’t much in it but they were the better side on the day.

“They had the boy (Chris) Dodd playing that day and he made a massive difference, though.

“He’s a really good player but has moved on tp Kelty Hearts now.

“They haven’t lost in the league yet and I’d say they’re they best side we’ve played so far although we haven’t played Linlithow Rose or Broxburn.

“But we won’t be going up there to sit back, we’ll have a good go at them.

“We will give it a shot and be positive.”

United were due to meet Preston Athletic on Saturday, but like the majority of football sides, were left without a game due to a frozen pitch.

“Our park was solid and we knew on Friday it was off,” said Brown.

“The temperature would have had to rise ten degrees for it to have any chance.

“But we managed to get the boys indoors and had a good spin session.”

Despite Saints still having plenty of games to play this campaign, Brown already has one eye on next season.

Several of his squad have already commited themselves to the club, with Dylan Honeyman, Ryan McInnes, Jack Blaney, Paul Quinn and Ross Cunningham amongst those who have agreed to extend their spell at Barnetts Park.

The manager is already looking at targets for next season and expects others currently in the squad to sign on in the coming weeks.

“Everybody is committed,” said the Barnetts Park boss.

Kick off on Saturday at scheduled for 2.30pm.