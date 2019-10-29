We’ll show Mo the respect they deserve

East Fife will go into Saturday’s League One tie with Montrose as home favourites - but boss Darren Young is taking nothing for granted.

The Fifers are joint top of the division while Mo are down in seventh.

After a dismal start to the new season, Stewart Petrie’s side have picked up of late and will arrive at Bayview having won their last four on the trot.

“We had a hard game up there against them earlier in the season and we know that you don’t go from reaching the play-offs to being a bad team overnight,” said the Fife manager.

“They’ve always had a decent team and we certainly won’t be taking them lightly.

“They’re the form team in the league at the moment, it’s as simple as that.”

A victory on Saturday could see East Fife take an outright lead in the division depending on how results elsewhere go.

But there’s no resting on laurels at Bayview, with boss Young encouraging his side to continue pushing on.

“We’re joint top but will keep striving to be better,” said the manager.

“We’re 11 games into the season but won’t be getting carried away.

“There are only four points between us and the teams in mid-table so a couple of defeats then all of a sudden you’re back down there.

“It’s all up to us to keep on going and keep our standards high.”

Ryan Wallace missed out on Saturday’s draw with Raith Rovers but should be in contention again for the weekend’s game.

• A young East Fife side lost 3-1 on Tuesday night to Dundonald Bluebell in the Football Nation Fife Cup.

Bluebell fielded a strong side which featured former East Fife players Scott Durie and Stuart Cargill.