'We need to keep building momentum': Kirkcaldy & Dysart boss Craig Ness happy to see his team beat Newburgh 4-0 in bounce game after recent inactivity

Tyler McKenzie celebrates his brilliant goal against Newburgh (Pic Julie Russell)

YM boss Craig Ness, who set up the friendly after his side’s scheduled home King Cup 2nd Round match against Bo’ness Athletic was postponed, told the Fife Free Press: “It was important we got a game, a chance to give everyone their sea legs if you like because we haven’t been able to get into our stride the last few weeks due to the fact we’ve not been playing games.

“I think we need to keep consistently playing now. I think last Saturday was only something like our third game in 10 weeks which isn’t a lot of football at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"John was back amongst the goals but he’ll be disappointed that he had two or three other opportunities where he could have added to it.

"Tyler scored a fantastic goal cutting in from the right hand side and sending a left foot shot into the top corner.

"Young James Linton, 17 years old, that was his full debut on Saturday and he was very impressive playing the 90 minutes. He did very well at centre-half, attacked the back post for his goal, won the header and scored. Big Dan went on for a 15-minute cameo up front when he usually plays at centre-half and he scored so it was good to see that.”

K & D, seventh in the East of Scotland League first division with 23 points from 15 matches, visit third-bottom Arniston Rangers in the league this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we’ve had just one defeat in 10 competitive games and that was against Camelon,” Ness said. “So we’re in a good place.

"We’ll go into this game with confidence. At this moment in time the full squad is available although that could change because things happen in training.

"I don’t believe Arniston are a bottom of the table team. They’re very strong opposition who work hard and have quality all over the pitch.

"They had a great start to the season but have tailed away. We are under no illusions about how difficult Saturday will be.