We need to keep up the pressure at the top, says Glenrothes boss John Martin

Glenrothes co-manager John Martin praised his team’s discipline after their fine 3-1 away win over Edinburgh United on Saturday.

A double from McLeod-Kay and a goal from A. McDonald was enough to secure the points for the Glens who now sit in third place in the Conference B table on the same points as Dalkeith Thistle.

Martin said: “It was a big game for us as the top five from second to sixth is very tight, so it was important not to lose.

“It was a compliment to the way we were playing that I think Edinburgh changed their system three times to try and get a foot on the game.”

The match started at a frantic pace with the home side breaking with pace down the left wing but a timely tackle from Smart avoided any danger, and on three minutes a shot from Kinnes was cleared off the line.

A minute later an effort from McLeod-Kay was tipped over the crossbar by Tufall, then on six minutes Glens took the lead.

An excellent run from L. Schiavone left a couple of defenders stranded and his pass found McLeod-Kay who made no mistake from ten yards. Inside a couple of minutes Glens could have increased their lead; firstly Tufall made a fine save from a shot by C. Schiavone and then a header from S. McDonald was cleared off the line.

On 23 minutes the home side had their first effort on goal through Maughan which was wide of the goal.

The home defence were under a lot of pressure and from a corner on 29 minutes the ball landed at the feet of A. McDonald who blasted the ball into the net.

The game was taking the same pattern as the first half with the Glens winning a fair number of corner kicks but on the hour mark, for the only time in the game, the Glens’ defence looked a little bit sloppy and allowed Scott room to shoot past Wortley.

Two minutes later Glens could have regained their two goal advantage when an effort from McLeod-Kay struck the outside of the post.

An excellent move down the left hand side was halted by a timely tackle from Robertson before a header from C. Schiavone was just over the bar.

Tuffall again had to look sharp to save from Russell and McLeod-Kay came close with an effort just shaving the post.

On 83 minutes Glens were awarded a penalty kick when McLeod-Kay was tripped inside the box.

The same player got up and dusted himself down and slotted the ball home to finish the scoring and secure the points for Glens.

Boss Martin added: “We were disciplined, kept possession and seen the game out.

“To a man the boys were great, strong in defence, creative in midfield and dangerous in attack. It was a great three points against a decent side and back to back wins.

“Hopefully we can keep this level of consistency and really keep the pressure on the teams above us.”

This Saturday Glens travel to Lothian Thistle HV.