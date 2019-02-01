We need to show up for both halves of a game

Newburgh manager Scott Hudson held an inquest with his side after their 6-2 defeat to Harthill Royal.

Harthill went into the game three points behind their visitors, but a convincing win saw them leapfrog Burgh on goal difference.

The contest was fairly even in the opening half, before the hosts stretched ahead after the interval.

Hudson admitted it hadn’t been good enough, and has called for improvement ahead of this weekend’s home game with Kirkcaldy YM.

The manager spent a considerable amount of time in the changing room after the match talking to his side.

Speaking after the game his disappointment was evident, saying: “We never turned up in the second half and the most disappointing thing is we had really taken the game to them in the first half and were playing well.

“The conditions can’t be blamed as it was as difficult for Harthill as it was for us.

“We need to start to perform as well as we did in the first half for much longer in games to win in this league as there are no easy games”.

Newburgh start a run of three home fixtures in a row this Saturday when Kirkcaldy YM are the visitors to East Shore Park.

Kick-off is at 2pm.