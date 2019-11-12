We needed the points says East Fife’s Watt

Liam Watt says it was important for East Fife to get back to winning ways after their 4-2 victory over Dumbarton.

The midfielder scored twice as the Fifers notched up a win after losing last week to Montrose – their first loss of the league campaign.

Watt on the attack for East Fife.

“We needed the three points this week after our first loss last weekend,” Watt said, “and apart from 10 minutes everybody played brilliantly.

“We did well in training on Tuesday and Thursday and our aim was to get the three points.

“It was a good result and a good day all round.

Despite dominating the game the Fifers made life hard for themselves, throwing away a two goal lead to go into the break all square at 2-2.

“Everybody was a bit angry with losing the goals the way we did but the way we reacted was brilliant to get another two goals and go on to win the game,” Watt said.

“It was good character from everybody, we knew there were more goals in the game, we just had to manage it a bit better in the second half.”

Watt said he was happy to get his name on the scoresheet with a goal in each half.

“I was delighted to get two goals myself. It’s been a while.

“I’ve never scored a hat trick, it would be good to get one, maybe one day!

“But as long as we win I’m not bothered if I score or not, it’s a team game.”

The result saw East Fife go joint top of League One, behind on goal difference to Fife rivals Raith Rovers.

Watt said: “We just take it a game at a time and we’ll try and win as many games as we can when we play.

“We’ll see where we end up but we just want to keep on winning.”