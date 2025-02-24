'We never looked like conceding': Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson lauds 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson was delighted that his team’s solid structure meant they “never looked like conceding a goal” in last Saturday’s 2-0 home league win over Hamilton Accies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stark’s Parkers moved up to fifth place with 33 points from 24 matches – just four points behind fourth-placed Partick Thistle in the final play-off spot with two games in hand – thanks to Dylan Easton winning and scoring a penalty on the half hour mark, before Finlay Pollock’s 64th-minute headed goal from a Lewis Stevenson cross sealed the victory over John Rankin’s struggling visitors.

“I thought it was a difficult game today because the wind was really swirling, it was difficult,” Robson told Raith TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ball was in the air and defenders were struggling to judge it, it was going long, going short.

Gaffer Barry Robson applauds Raith fans at full-time after beating Hamilton Accies 2-0 at Stark's Park last Saturday (Pics by Craig Brown/SNS Group)

"I actually thought when you play in wind – and I remember it as a player as well – it actually tires you in the game.

"And I thought it had a real effect on the game.

"But the most pleasing part was the structure of the team was really good, I was pleased with that, and we didn’t look like losing a goal.

"We were very good structurally and we looked really dangerous at times as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Easton fires Raith Rovers ahead against Hamilton Accies from penalty spot

"We never played to the heights of last week, but listen, it was a really good performance as well to get that 2-0 win.

"I think as a team we looked structured, organised, everybody knew what they were doing.

"When we’ve not quite been playing that football that we’ve played over the last couple of games, we give ourselves every chance to keep a clean sheet and we’ve still got that real danger on transition.

"We could have probably scored a few more goals.”

Hamilton's Sean McGinty concedes penalty by fouling Dylan Easton inside the box

On his team’s defensive stability and squad depth, Robson added: “I don’t think Josh (Raith goalkeeper Josh Rae) had a save to make again which is pleasing. It’s down to the team structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Hammer (Jamie Gullan) had two unbelievable chances. We played a few transition breakaways as well we probably should have done better with.

"We are trying to build a bit of consistency.

"We’ve got a long road ahead of us but the players are definitely going in the right direction.

Easton celebrates scoring his goal with Raith ball boy

"I’m really pleased with how they’re fighting for each other and running for each other.

"It’s difficult because big Euan Murray has been excellent in some of the games, he came in and played the Celtic game. Shaun Byrne has obviously been out injured and Aidan Connolly is a talented player, we’re trying to get him on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aiden Marsh has (previously) scored a goal and young Kai (Montagu) has just signed a new contract.

"I want them all on the pitch. I remember it myself as a player, they want to play, they’re desperate to play.

"I just can’t play them all when I’d love to. It’s good to see them getting on the pitch and getting some minutes.

"It feels good to be on the right end of a result at Stark’s Park. We have won a few good games, we’ve played some good stuff of late and we’ve racked up a few wins.

"Let’s get the heads down and keep going.”