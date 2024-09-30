Burntisland Shipyard manager Lee Richardson (Pic Mark Ferguson)

Burntisland Shipyard manager Lee Richardson was pulling no punches after his side exited the Scottish Cup at the first round stage in a 4-1 home defeat to Irvine Meadow last Saturday.

The Recreation Park gaffer bemoaned the absence of unavailable pair Kris Murphy and Tony McAndrew, as a crowd of over 250 witnessed East of Scotland Football League second division side Shippy’s defeat against their West of Scotland League first division opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We simply never turned up,” Richardson told club media post match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There were too many players not at it today and when you concede goals like we did in the first half, then you are up against it.

“We did not create near enough chances today and my choices were limited with Kris and Liam unavailable to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They would have offered something different, Kris with his height and strength and Liam with his pace.”

The match saw Meadow establish a two-goal first half advantage when firstly Jack McDowall and then Dean Currie both scored following David Anderson corners.

Michael Gibb headed in from close range to pull one back for Shipyard, but a brace for Irvine’s Greg Cree – the second of which came deep into added time – sealed a second round place for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richardson added: "Gibby’s goal got us back into it but to concede again so soon after finished it.”

Burntisland, eighth in the table with 11 points from seven matches, return to second division action this Saturday when they host Peebles Rovers in a 2.30pm kick-off.