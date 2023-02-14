'We owe them one' - East Fife boss wants his side to play on the front foot against leaders Dumbarton

East Fife manager Greig McDonald is full of confidence going into this weekend's match against league leaders Dumbarton (Photo: Ben Kearney)

Stevie Farrell's side have only lost three times on League 2 duty this year and look like they will return to the third tier at the first time of asking.

Meanwhile, the Fifers have struggled to find consistency this term and have only recently looked capable of mounting a serious promotion play-off push.

"We’ve had a great January in terms of recruitment and I feel like we have turned a corner in the last couple of weeks with our performances on the pitch,” boss McDonald told the East Fife Mail. “We have to keep going however because League 2 doesn’t get any easier and if you drop that high level then you don’t win - it is that simple.

“Our defensive work-rate and desire was spot on (against Albion Rovers last weekend). It was a clean sheet that was earned by the whole team. That clean sheet earned us three points, and we are now three points off third place because of it.

"I do feel like we are finding our feet and we are in the fight. It is so tight this year and all we can do is focus on ourselves.

“Dumbarton are deservedly top of the league. Stevie Farrell has done a great job this season in building a team suited to this division.

“I think we are due them one though, I really do. The players feel that too and I have a good feeling going into it.

"None of our rivals will expect us to win it and would be a massive result for us if we could take the three points.

“If we play like we did in our last home game then we will cause problems.

"The crowd will get behind us if we play with confidence on the ball and we will make it an uncomfortable afternoon for Dumbarton.”In that last game at Bayview we dominated the match but came away with nothing.

"The most recent match at their place was comfortable for them in all honesty. We conceded a poor goal and didn’t bounce back from it in the right manner.