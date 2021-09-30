We should have won the derby, say Raith Rovers star Reghan Tumilty

Reghan Tumilty on the ball during Wednesday night's Fife derby with Dumfermline. (Pics by Fife Photo Agency)

The right back, who came close to scoring himself on a couple of occasions, said he was disappointed that Raith didn’t capitalise on their first half dominance and secure the win at Stark’s Park

“I thought we dominated the game,” he said after the match.

“We were really proud of the way we played, especially in the first half.

Raith captain Kyle Benedictus heads towards goal.

“The short combinations and the passing was really good.

“We probably should have gone 2-0 in front. To be that much on top but still be at 1-0 then they were always in the game.

“We should really have tucked the game away the way we were playing. They get one ball on the box and they score.

“We didn't deal with the cross and it's one each.

“I was celebrating Matty's "goal" right at the end but their goalie somehow clawed that out. It was a great save.

“If that goes in, happy days, we've won, but they've gone away with a point and I don't think they really deserved it.”

The 24-year-old said one of the highlights of the season so far is being able to play in front of the Rovers faithful, something he says the team badly missed last season.

“Having that full stand tonight was really good.

“Hearing them getting behind us really helps us compared to last season when we did so well but there were no Rovers fans to see us.

“It was one of the best Raith Rovers teams in a while and now we have aspirations to do the same this season, if not beat it.

“After tonight we're fourth and we want to stay in that top four.”

Tumilty and his team mates now face a tough test on Saturday when they travel to play the bookies’ favourites for the title, Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

But he says they aren’t daunted in the slightest by this weekend’s challenge.

“We'll be going there to pass the ball and try to beat them.

“After today's performance we'll be looking to go there and do it again.

“I saw they've signed another player [Callum Hendry] I don't know how many teams they have now, and we're working with a small squad.

“The gaffer said after the match tonight that our fitness levels were brilliant after having three games in six days.

“We were still pushing at the end to get a winner.