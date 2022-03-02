We want to keep hold of our cup, says Raith Rovers boss McGlynn

John McGlynn with the SPFL Trust Trophy. (Pic: Craig Watson)

The Kirkcaldy side are joint holders of the trophy along with Inverness Caledonian Thistle after last year’s final was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic and head to Rugby Park to play Kilmarnock where they suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat just 11 days ago.

Whilst admitting that the push for a play-off place is the club’s priority, McGlynn says that this evening’s match is far from meaningless and there is plenty to play for.

“First and foremost, we want to do better than we did last time we were at Rugby Park,” he said.

“We were down there a week past Saturday and we didn’t do so well so it’s a chance to make amends for that and to show that we’re better than that.

“We want to cause Kilmarnock problems as we did in the second half of that game.

“We’re also holders of the cup and we want to retain it. To do that we need to go to Kilmarnock and win.

“It’s a chance for everyone to reinforce and continue to do well from the game on Saturday against Partick and put another good performance in.

“And of course, if we get to cup final it’s motivation for the players to keep going.

"Yes, the league is our priority and that will always be the case, but it would be nice to have a cup final to look forward to.

“We didn’t get the chance to play in the final last year so hopefully we can go one better this season and play in it, but we understand we have a difficult game against Kilmarnock first.”