'We want to put a marker down', says Raith Rovers star ahead of top-of-the-table St Johnstone clash
Ex-Airdrieonians defender Fordyce, 33, who played the full 90 minutes in that league cup defeat for Raith at McDiarmid Park this summer, was speaking to Raith TV after his team’s 1-0 league win at Greenock Morton last Saturday.
“Our full focus is on St Johnstone,” he said. “It'll be a great spectacle. It's where you want to be. You want to be at the top end of the table.
"It'll be first and second. So, it's an unbelievable opportunity for us to go and compete with them and put a marker down to say we're not going to disappear.
"Obviously, they'll be massive favourites for the league with the squad and the money they've got.
"But that doesn't matter when you're 11 v 11 on the pitch. It's about us.
"We played them in pre-season as well, so we know how good a side they are.
"But, look, we're a really good side. And on that day, a couple of decisions went their way. It could have been a totally different game.
"So we're giving them the respect they're due.
"We're at home and we need to go and take the game to them now. We’re looking forward to it.”
Last weekend’s 1-0 victory at Cappielow – which Raith sealed thanks to Dylan Easton’s brave 52nd-minute header after goalkeeper Josh Rae’s long punt forward – was achieved despite having midfielder Josh Mullin dismissed on 77 minutes for a foul on Michael Garrity.
Fordyce, whose team are now level on points with St Johnstone and third placed Arbroath, said: “Three massive points. I think any team that comes down here and gets a win and a clean sheet, they've done really well. It's a hard place to come.
"It's maybe a different side Morton side now to what they were maybe a couple of years ago. They're trying to play a bit of football.
"So it was about us being brave in the press, which we've done. And then when they went long, we won the ball and picked up the second balls.
"It was a scrappy game and the goal probably epitomises that.
"On the pitch from where I was, Dylan probably looked like the least person that wanted to head a football in his life. But, look, he's done it, he's put his neck there.
"And he could have got a sore one. But it's a brave header. That's what Dylan does.
"It's probably a different type of game for him today. Him and Paul (McMullan) were dealing with long balls and having to compete. Whereas they want to be playing football.
"It was a great ball from Josh. I've played for Josh for years and I know how capable he is with his feet.
"Towards the end we had ten men but we hung on and defended well without them really creating a chance.”
When asked about Mullin’s dismissal, Fordyce added: “I just thought that it was a coming together. I think Josh obviously tried to win the ball.
"There were bodies in front of me. But, from where I was, it looked a bit harsh. Look, it's the ref who gets the best view of it probably.”