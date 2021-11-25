We want to start another cup run, says Raith Rovers boss McGlynn

John McGlynn with his Manager of the Month trophy for October. (Pic: Tony Fimister)

They follow it with another away tie on Tuesday, making the long trip north to play Championship rivals Inverness in the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Rovers manager John McGlynn says he is hoping to kick off a cup run against Saturday’s League One opponents.

“In seasons gone by if we went through there I think Falkirk would have been favourites and we would have been the team challenging,” he said.

“With a Scottish Cup tie it's very much who delivers on the day, who turns up or who puts on a performance.

“I've been watching Falkirk. There's high expectations at that football club.

"They'll be believing that they should be winning that league, winning it comfortably and getting back in the Championship.

“It's a very tight league and even though they've not been playing that badly they've not been getting the results.

“Even at the weekend [a 1-0 defeat to Montrose] they missed a penalty. If they score that it goes to 1-1 and they might have gone on to win the game.

“We know that they will be difficult opponents. We will be very respectful and we know we will have to be professional.

“We really enjoyed our League Cup run and would like one in the Scottish Cup.

“The players got a taste of going to Celtic Park and playing there and there was the great joy we had after beating Aberdeen.

“With our league form just now we're in a good place. We want to keep our unbeaten run going so all these things give us great motivation to carry on and do well.”

The Stark’s Park boss admits that the match against Billy Dodds’ side doesn’t carry the same level of importance.

“Inverness have a game against Kilmarnock next Friday night so both teams may freshen their line-ups with the league being the priority.

“But regardless of the team we put out we'll be looking to do well in the game.