'We want to win it again' - Raith Rovers ace Liam Dick eyeing another triumph in SPFL Trust Trophy

Raith Rovers' Liam Dick with SPFL Trust Trophy (Pic Craig Watson)

On Tuesday afternoon at Hampden Park, Ian Murray’s side were drawn against Queen’s Park away from home in the quarter final, with that match set to take place on the midweek of January 10/11.

If they can navigate that tie, they will then face one of Dundee or Dunfermline Athletic away from home again in one of the semi-final ties in early February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Fife Free Press, Dick pointed to the team’s status as current holders of the trophy as an advantage.

“It is a tough draw for us,” the defender said. “Queen’s Park are doing really well in the league and of course there is a chance it could be at Hampden which is a big surface. Wherever it is played they will be the home team and it will be a hard route to the semi-finals.

"We’ll need to look back at what went wrong the last time we played them recently. We lost 5-2 but it was a very odd game. We did have good moments in that match and it felt like they had five efforts and scored five times. We had 13-odd shots in that match so of course that tells its own story.

"I’d be worried if we weren’t creating chances, but we are so it is just a case of finding the back of the net. It was one of them that just wasn’t our day at the office."We fully believe we can win the match however, we are the holders for a reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We won it last season and we want to win it again, we hold the trophy in high regard and we want to keep hold of it.

“The day we won it was so special. I know some people don’t look at this cup as the most glamorous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But outside the top flight, if you are realistic it is your best chance to win a trophy.

“Promotion is always a target, but winning a cup is great. Everyone can beat everyone in the Championship and winning it is so tough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you look back on your career it is great to say you have won something and the team will always be on the trophy.”

Dick also revealed that last season’s win didn’t come with the fanfare he would have liked due to the victory coming during the tense battle to get into the promotion play-off spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a key game against Dunfermline coming up only a few days later, the squad under former boss John McGlynn simply went about their business as usual despite the cup triumph.

"We would have loved to have gone into Kirkcaldy and join the fans and enjoy the moment properly,” he added. “But we had to be professional, I went home and rested but I did have a beer or two to enjoy the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would have been nice to be in Kirkcaldy with the punters but it wasn’t to be.

“These moments don’t come along but you have to be professional.”

Advertisement Hide Ad