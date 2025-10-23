'We were well compensated': St Andrews United boss Greg Shields on why Lewis Payne was sold to Jeanfield Swifts

Striker Lewis Payne has departed St Andrews United after two years to join Jeanfield Swifts

St Andrews United manager Greg Shields has revealed the club’s reasons for this week selling striker Lewis Payne to Jeanfield Swifts for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old Lochgelly-born forward – who netted 27 Saints goals in 77 appearances after joining from Sauchie Juniors in December 2023 – leaves a mid-table Saints side for the Perth outfit currently leading the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division.

And gaffer Shields told the Herald and Citizen: “Payney has been a great servant for us, did really well. I just felt at the time with having an overload in strikers, I was top heavy.

"And having signed the three or four others I have in the positions, I want to put faith in the boys I've signed.

Greg Shields said it would have been "crazy" not to accept transfer offer for Lewis Payne (Pic Scott Louden)

"So therefore, Lewis became a player that was an asset to St Andrews and somebody we could get money for.

"So that was purely what it was down to when moving him on.

"He'd been here, he'd done it. We'd finished middle of the league last year. He had a reasonable return in terms of goals.

"But he wasn't finding his way in the team to be a regular. So therefore, as a manager, I've got a decision to make.

"And that decision is that the club have to move forward. I've got to look after the club as well.

"We were fairly compensated for Lewis. We thought it was a good deal.

"It'd be crazy for us to not accept that offer Jeanfield, who are a good side.

"Payney will do well there because he's quick, he'll cause teams problems.

"He's a good guy. I always wish people well when they leave the club.

"Our relationship with Lewis Payne was excellent. He had a good way with the players, good with the staff. And he left on good terms, which is always pleasing from a coach's point of view.

"Payney loved it at St Andrews, but I couldn't guarantee him game time.”

Saints, ninth in the league table after losing 1-0 at Dunbar United last weekend, visit Lochore Welfare this Saturday in an East of Scotland Qualifying Cup third round tie which kicks off at 2.30pm.

Shields said: “There's a lot of big games coming up, but I'm confident in my squad. I've got a good squad and I just want consistency with them.

"It won't be easy at Lochore because it's a tight pitch.”