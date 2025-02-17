'We won't change tactics for anyone': K & D boss on thrilling 3-3 draw at leaders Camelon
Leading 2-0 at half-time thanks to Scott Dunn’s double, Conrad Courts’ visitors then went 3-2 down in the second half to Camelon goals by Scott Sinclair (2) and Scott Stevenson, before Cammy McGregor pinched a point which sent eighth-placed K & D onto 26 points from 17 matches.
Manager Courts said: “On paper it was probably the hardest fixture we’re going to have this season, because Camelon are obviously top for a reason.
"They’re probably by far the best team in the league with the squad that they’ve got, so it was always going to be a challenge.
"I’m confident my boys can put in that kind of performance, but it was a bit of a shock going 2-0 up.
"It was the proverbial game of two halves. We were by far the better team in the first half and could have been 3-0 or 4-0 up at half-time.
"Then we went down late in the game which can deflate you, but it shows the unbelievable character that my players have got that they were prepared to go right to the death for each other.”
Courts, who said that a refereeing decision to disallow a Dunn ‘goal’ for a push on home keeper Dean Shaw at 2-2 “looked harsh”, added: “I believe in our group of boys. They’re a young team, they’re hungry and they’re good players.
"We have nothing to fear against anybody. I had a conversation with the Camelon manager (Allan Moore) after the game and he was saying he was surprised we went with two up front.
"I just replied: ‘That’s how we play. We’re not going to change it just because we’re playing the team that’s at the top of the league’.
"We respect them but we obviously concentrate on ourselves.
"Nine times out of ten I think most teams go there and sit in, so maybe it was a surprise for Allan.”
K & D continue their league campaign with a fixture at second bottom side Kinnoull this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.
"The players turn up every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and give it everything every time so I don’t see this game as a potential banana skin,” Courts added.
“In this league there’s not a great deal of difference between the teams from fourth place to the bottom.
"Anybody can beat anybody. It’s literally who turns up and wants it on the day.”
Courts said that K & D’s under-20 goalkeeper Connor Auchterlonie, who last weekend replaced regular number one Dion Gear who was unavailable, was again coming into his thinking for starting this Saturday.
