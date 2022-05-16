Well deserved win on the road for Burntisland Shipyard

Players celebrate after Darrell Anthony opens the scoring.

The 3-1 win saw Shippy move five points clear of Heriot Watt University with two games remaining for both clubs in Conference B.

Burntisland made the breakthrough in the 26th minute when Darrell Anthony headed home following a long throw in from the right-hand side.

Lochore rarely threatened for the remainder of the half with the Shippy content with their lead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Against the run of play Lochore drew level in the 63rd minute when Calum Murray rose unchallenged at the back post to head home from a corner.

The parity lasted not much more than a minute as B. Anthony latched onto a Craig Watt ball and calmly slotted the ball beyond Morgan, much to the delight of the away support.

Welfare were dealt a blow when Matthew Christie received a second yellow card leaving them to see out the rest of the match a man light.

Murray shot wide for the hosts before the Shippy really should have sealed it.

B. Anthony broke clear and rounded the keeper and looked certain to score, however, he delayed his shot allowing a defender to get back and block.

Substitute Sandy Strang headed wide from the resultant corner.

Shippy wrapped up the win in added time as B. Anthony gathered the ball at the edge of the box and drove the ball into the bottom corner, sparking jubilant scenes.

Manager Dave Costello said: “I’m delighted.

"I though we put in a great performance today, dominating for much of the match.

"We scored three, should have had more and I can’t recall Scott making a save.

"To a man they all gave me everything.”