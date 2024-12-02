Well-known Kirkcaldy solicitor William MacGregor joins Raith Rovers board

Newly appointed Raith Rovers director William MacGregor

Lifelong Raith Rovers fan and well-known Kirkcaldy solicitor William MacGregor has vowed to help strengthen the Stark’s Park club’s links with the local community after today (Monday) joining its board of directors.

MacGregor, whose passion for business began in his youth as a Kirkcaldy High School pupil before he graduated from Aberdeen University, is seen as just the man to support the ongoing efforts to elevate Raith to new heights.

He said: "I’m excited to join the team and support Neill (Raith manager Neill Collins), his coaching staff and the players, while helping to develop and strengthen the club’s ties with the local community."

MacGregor, who after graduating returned to Kirkcaldy to work at local solicitor firms, eventually founded his own business, MacGregor Solicitors, in 2001. He has long been involved with the club, previously serving as a board member in 1997 and later opening the MacGregor Lounge at Stark's Park in 2007.

Raith Rover's CEO Andrew Barrowman has hailed the "knowledge and experience" of William MacGregor (Pic Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Raith CEO Andrew Barrowman said: "It is a pleasure to welcome Willie MacGregor to the board. Willie is a well known face locally and has enjoyed a long association with the club, in various capacities.

"Willie's skillset enhances the function of the board greatly and his knowledge and experience will prove invaluable as we look to continue to strengthen our connection within the local community. Myself and my fellow directors look forward to working with Willie."

MacGregor’s arrival comes a few days after Steven MacDonald’s resignation as Raith chairman, with Colin Smart being appointed interim chairman.