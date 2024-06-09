'We'll lose him one day': Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray's realistic about Robbie Thomson career prospects
But the 43-year-old gaffer is fully aware that Thomson, 31 – who has retired from playing this summer - looks set to one day go on to bigger and better things, such are his “meticulous” qualities in the coaching role at a very young age.
Gaffer Murray told the Fife Free Press: "Robbie will leave Raith Rovers at some point because he's a really, really high level goalie coach.
"Really, really good, I've not seen too many better to be truthfully honest and he's still very, very young (31) for what he wants to do.
"He treats his job very professionally, he is meticulous in his preparation, he's got a good demeanour about himself around the place as well, he looks after himself. So I'm delighted he’s staying but I'm not silly, one day I know I'm going to lose him."
Since joining Raith six years ago after leaving Falkirk, Thomson
made 57 playing appearances and had the notable distinction of being unbeaten in three penalty shoot-outs.
In the 2022-23 season, his SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final performance in Dundee won Rovers the game and made headlines across Scottish football.
After battling back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, Thomson saved Max Anderson’s effort at 3-3 in the penalty shoot-out to help Rovers through.
A UEFA A License Coach, Thomson has worked with Rovers goalkeepers since he joined, helping to better young keepers with his coaching expertise.
