Boss Ian Murray hugs Robbie Thomson after SPFL Trust semi-final penalty shoot-out win at Dundee in February 2023 (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray says he’s delighted to have retained “really high level” goalkeeper coach Robbie Thomson.

But the 43-year-old gaffer is fully aware that Thomson, 31 – who has retired from playing this summer - looks set to one day go on to bigger and better things, such are his “meticulous” qualities in the coaching role at a very young age.

Gaffer Murray told the Fife Free Press: "Robbie will leave Raith Rovers at some point because he's a really, really high level goalie coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Really, really good, I've not seen too many better to be truthfully honest and he's still very, very young (31) for what he wants to do.

Robbie Thomson in action for Raith Rovers (Pic Mark Scates/SNS Group)

"He treats his job very professionally, he is meticulous in his preparation, he's got a good demeanour about himself around the place as well, he looks after himself. So I'm delighted he’s staying but I'm not silly, one day I know I'm going to lose him."

Since joining Raith six years ago after leaving Falkirk, Thomson

made 57 playing appearances and had the notable distinction of being unbeaten in three penalty shoot-outs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 2022-23 season, his SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final performance in Dundee won Rovers the game and made headlines across Scottish football.

After battling back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, Thomson saved Max Anderson’s effort at 3-3 in the penalty shoot-out to help Rovers through.