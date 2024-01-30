John Martin's team suffered the pain of conceding a last gasp equaliser at Jeanfield Swifts (Library pic by Alan Murray)

Goals from Stuart Cargill and Jay Bridgeford had Glens 2-0 up at half-time before two second half strikes for Christopher McLeish, the second of which was a penalty, brought the Perth hosts back to 2-2.

An 86th-minute strike by Fionn McLeod-Kay put the Fife side 3-2 ahead but Jeanfield snatched a draw with Aaron Whitehead’s goal two minutes into injury time, leaving Glenrothes third bottom on 11 points from 16 matches.

Glens co-manager Martin said post match: “If you asked myself and Kev if we would have taken a point at the start of the game today, we would have said yes.

"But after today’s performance from the guys we felt it was points dropped.

“At half-time we’ve asked the guys to come out for the second half and keep the pressure on Jeanfield.

"We knew they would have their spell in the second half. What is more disappointing for us is that we have put ourselves under unnecessary pressure and given away easy corners.

"From one of them we have conceded a goal at the front post. We’ve then lost another poor goal from a mistake, letting Jeanfield back into the game.

“Fionn has broken clear and weaved his way past two or three of their players in the box and smashed it into the net with a brilliant left foot shot with five minutes to go.

“But Jeanfield again have got a corner and we have switched off and conceded a header at the back post to make it three each.

“Myself and Kev are gutted for the guys because they have worked their socks off and scored three goals away to Jeanfield – which most visiting teams will struggle to do - and we have only walked away with a point."

Martin was at least pleased that midfelder Kyle Bell, 24, made an appearance having been out injured in recent months.

The boss added: “It was great to see Belly back playing today after being out for almost 11 months with a knee injury. He gave us something different and I thought he had a great game.”

Glenrothes visit fourth bottom Crossgates Primrose in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 2pm.

“We are unbeaten in this new year,” Martin added. “We need to try and build on that momentum and turn these draws into wins.