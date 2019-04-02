West Calder 2-4 Newburgh

Newburgh travelled over the River Forth to complete their 2018–19 league programme at West Calder.

Goalkeeper Macauley Jarret was handed his Newburgh debut between the posts as manager Scott Hudson shuffled his side with several players unavailable.

Craig Robinson opened the scoring when he met the ball perfectly to turn it into the net.

Newburgh doubled their advantage again through Robinson who was on hand un-marked at the back post as another cross from the right swung over. Robinson nodded the ball into the bet from three yards out. Having absorbed West Calder’s attacks, a tackle by Smart was adjudged to have been a foul on the edge of the box.

The referee changed his mind as he approached the area the foul had taken place and awarded the home side a penalty, the offence having taken place inside the box. McGuigan made no mistake from the spot.

Newburgh attacked from the re-start, a Robinson cross was cut out conceding a corner. The corner, taken by Hutchison was flighted for Clark to meet and drive the ball past the home keeper.

West Calder added their second goal shortly later with good work down the right flank carving out space for McGuigan to grab his another goal.

Newburgh freshened legs, bringing on Sean Hastie for Jack McKay who had played well throughout the game.

The two goal advantage was restored with five minutes of the game remaining.

A Newburgh corner broke out of the penalty area to Ryan Smart who lashed a rocket of a strike towards the top corner of the West Calder goal. The flight of the ball was changed as a defender’s leg flicked the ball high into the air up and over everyone to deservedly drop into the net.

Newburgh: Jarrett, Johal, Clark, Cunningham, Milton, Hutchison (Cairns 80), Smart, F Robinson, C Robinson, MacKay (Hastie 74), Hall (Nicol 63).