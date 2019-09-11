West Calder 3-6 Newburgh

Newburgh made the journey to face West Calder in the McBookie.com South Premier league.

The visitors introduced new signing striker Harry Galloway to the starting line-up. Ryan Smart returned to midfield and Aman Johal retook his place in the defence.

With 12 minutes played Newburgh worked the ball forward to Galloway on the right. Galloway drove at the defence losing possession to a strong tackle.

The tenacious ‘Burgh forward nipped the ball back off the defenders toe as he looked to clear his lines cutting the ball back inside the box to Gay who made no mistake smashing the ball into the net.

Newburgh doubled their lead with 21 minutes on the clock when Sam Kirkham powered a header past the keeper.

The third goal for Newburgh followed shortly after through Scott Sutherland before Harry Galloway added to the damage.

The second half started well for Newburgh. Ben Scarborough broke into the box and was fouled by the defender giving the referee no option other than to award a penalty. Sutherland took the spot kick which was well saved by the keeper.

Newburgh added to their lead on the 50th minute through Galloway for his second and Newburgh’s fifth of the game.

West Calder grabbed a goal from the penalty spot as they tried to limit the damage.

Newburgh replied to this almost instantly with Sutherland notching his second of the game.

A second penalty was awarded with 15 minutes remaining for West Calder but it was excellently saved by Sutherland in the Burgh goal.

As the game entered the final ten minutes the home side scored another couple of goals as West Calder finishing the game in the front foot.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Johal, Kirkham, Clark, Smart (McKinnon 15), Hutchison, Robinson, Gay, Annandale (Scarborough 31), S Sutherland, Galloway.