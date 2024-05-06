Jack Hamilton celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers earlier this season (Pic by Fife Photo Agency)

Raith’s outstanding efforts to finish runners-up behind Dundee United in Scotland’s second tier this season mean that Ian Murray’s men face a two-legged tie against either Partick Thistle or Airdrieonians in the two-legged play-off semi-finals.

The first leg of Airdrie and Thistle’s play-off quarter-final tie will be played at the Excelsior Stadium tomorrow (Tuesday) with a 7.45pm kick-off, with the second leg at Firhill this Friday, May 10, kick-off 7.45pm.

Striker Hamilton, 23, whose team ended the regular Scottish Championship season on 69 points after winning 5-0 at home to Arbroath on Friday, told the Fife Free Press: "I definitely think we have the squad to reach the Premier League. The boys have been brilliant this season.

"You look at some of the names we've got who have won the Championship, Shaun Byrne, Keith Watson and Josh Mullin.

"So we go into the play-offs full of confidence. We definitely fancy our chances of being in the Premiership next season.

"We're excited to play either Partick or Airdrie. Airdrie's our bogey team this season so I think we're kind of hoping for Partick!

Seeing off either Thistle or Airdrie would put Raith through to the play-off final against the team which finishes second bottom of the top flight – currently St Johnstone with three games left – on May 23 and 26.

And ex-Livingston ace Hamilton would be excited about once again getting the chance to star in the Premiership having previously appeared in it 13 times for Livi across seasons 2020-21 and 2021-22.

"Hopefully we can manage to get through the semi-final,” he said. "It would obviously be really good for me. I played a little bit with Livingston but to guide a team to the Premiership is definitely what I want to do.

"Going to the big stadiums at Rangers and Celtic would obviously be a highlight for me about going up.

"I played there a couple of times with Livingston, had a few appearances there.

"It's obviously amazing playing at Ibrox, Celtic Park, Tynecastle, Easter Road.

"Playing in those stadiums in the league would be unbelievable for Raith.”

Hamilton admitted that Raith’s sterling efforts this season have surpassed his expectations.

He added: "When I first joined Raith Rovers I probably didn't think the season would go as well as it has.

"Obviously I signed this season and it's been amazing how well we've done.

"It's been a really good season, the fans have been brilliant, the board, the staff, the players, everyone.