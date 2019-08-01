What will it take for Raith Rovers to win promotion?

Raith Rovers’ hopes of mapping a route out of League One will rely on one thing that last season lacked – consistency.

The failure to string any more than two league wins together all season was a damning statistic and one that allowed Arbroath to run away with the title.

Not only that, it enabled Forfar to pinch the runners-up spot too.

With 10 new signings John McGlynn will hope his summer revamp has provided the squad with the ingredients it lacked in the previous campaign, particularly on the road, where Rovers won only five games out of 18.

“It will be another marathon, and we’ll need to show consistency with good performances and results,” he said.

“You can look at the potential investment in Falkirk and anticipate that will make it really difficult, but we’ve got to look after ourselves and that’s all we can do.

“It’s going to take a massive commmitment, a great deal of desire, and we need to be able to have the mental strength that when we’re not at our best we still grind out results.

“I don’t think Arbroath were at their best in every game last year but they managed to grind out results when they weren’t and that’s a characteristic we need to get.

“To do that, we need to stop losing so many cheap goals through individual errors.

“We need to be a bit more solid, but still have the flair and try to play good football.”

While promotion is the be-all-and-end-all, McGlynn is also keen to play attractive football.

“I think people who come to watch football should be entertained,” he said. “We could pack our defence and get a 0-0, but I don’t believe that’s the way.

“It might possibly get better results, but we’ve got players in here who are good footballers who want to attack and entertain.

“At the same time we certianly want to keep as many clean sheets as possible.

“That’s what we’ve found difficult, and it’s a work in progress.”