Where are they now?: Players who left Raith Rovers this summer

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 1st Nov 2024, 12:19 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 12:26 BST
It wasn’t just manager Ian Murray who departed Raith Rovers this summer.

Nine players – not including retiring goalkeeper/current goalie coach Robbie Thomson and defender Callum Hannah who has been loaned to Montrose – left Kirkcaldy. Here’s where they ended up.

1.

Aaron Arnott. The 20-year-old defender - who spent last season on loan at East Kilbride - exited Raith after four years this summer to sign a one-year deal with League 2 Bonnyrigg Rose (Pic Ross MacDonald/SNS) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Lee Ashcroft. Centre-back Ashcroft, 31, who returned to parent club Dundee after a short loan spell at Raith last season, left Dens Park this summer to join Partick Thistle on a two-year deal. (Pic Tony Fimister)

2.

Lee Ashcroft. Centre-back Ashcroft, 31, who returned to parent club Dundee after a short loan spell at Raith last season, left Dens Park this summer to join Partick Thistle on a two-year deal. (Pic Tony Fimister) Photo: Tony Fimister

James Brown. The 26-year-old right-back, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Raith from St Johnstone, left the Perth side this summer to sign a one-year contract with Marine FC. (Pic Raith Rovers)

3.

James Brown. The 26-year-old right-back, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Raith from St Johnstone, left the Perth side this summer to sign a one-year contract with Marine FC. (Pic Raith Rovers) Photo: Raith Rovers

Dylan Corr. Corr (left), pictured with Ross County's Yan Dhanda, is now on Greenock Morton's books on a two-year deal after the 19-year-old centre-back made 14 appearances for Raith last season. (Pic Alan Harvey/SNS)

4.

Dylan Corr. Corr (left), pictured with Ross County's Yan Dhanda, is now on Greenock Morton's books on a two-year deal after the 19-year-old centre-back made 14 appearances for Raith last season. (Pic Alan Harvey/SNS) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

