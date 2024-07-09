Where do Raith Rovers rank in bookies' odds to win 2024-25 Scottish Championship crown?

Ian Murray is fancied to steer Raith Rovers to the title by two leading bookmakers (Pic Lindsey Dalziel Photography)

After finishing just six points behind last season’s Scottish Championship winners Dundee United when securing runners-up spot by a mammoth 14 points, Raith Rovers have been rated as outright favourites to win Scotland’s second tier in 2024-25 by a pair of leading bookmakers.

Rovers, managed by Ian Murray, ended the 2023-24 league campaign on 69 points, automatically securing a Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final berth.

After seeing off Partick 4-3 on penalties following a 3-3 aggregate draw over the two legs, Rovers went into a two legged final against Ross County, second bottom of the top flight.

Although Raith crashed 6-1 on aggregate – including a humbling 4-0 second leg reverse in Dingwall – their fine overall efforts last term haven’t been forgotten and the league’s new title sponsor William Hill had them as 3/1 favourites, ahead of Kris Doolan’s Partick Thistle at 7/2.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the full odds to win the title with William Hill were 3/1 Raith Rovers; 7/2 Partick Thistle; 4/1 Livingston; 11/2 Falkirk; 13/2 Ayr United; 9/1 Dunfermline Athletic; 12/1 Airdrieonians; 16/1 Queen’s Park; 18/1 Greenock Morton and 22/1 Hamilton Accies.