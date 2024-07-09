Where do Raith Rovers rank in bookies' odds to win 2024-25 Scottish Championship crown?
Rovers, managed by Ian Murray, ended the 2023-24 league campaign on 69 points, automatically securing a Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final berth.
After seeing off Partick 4-3 on penalties following a 3-3 aggregate draw over the two legs, Rovers went into a two legged final against Ross County, second bottom of the top flight.
Although Raith crashed 6-1 on aggregate – including a humbling 4-0 second leg reverse in Dingwall – their fine overall efforts last term haven’t been forgotten and the league’s new title sponsor William Hill had them as 3/1 favourites, ahead of Kris Doolan’s Partick Thistle at 7/2.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the full odds to win the title with William Hill were 3/1 Raith Rovers; 7/2 Partick Thistle; 4/1 Livingston; 11/2 Falkirk; 13/2 Ayr United; 9/1 Dunfermline Athletic; 12/1 Airdrieonians; 16/1 Queen’s Park; 18/1 Greenock Morton and 22/1 Hamilton Accies.
And the odds with rival firm Bet Victor were: 7/2 Raith Rovers; 4/1 Partick Thistle, Livingston; 5/1 Falkirk; 7/1 Ayr United; 8/1 Dunfermline Athletic; 12/1 Airdrieonians; 16/1 Queen’s Park; 20/1 Greenock Morton, Hamilton Accies.
