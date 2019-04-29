Where would Raith Rovers and East Fife finish in 2019 table?
Here’s how the table would look if only results in 2019 were taking into consideration
How would things look if only the calendar year counted. Here we take a look at the form of 2019 and there are a few surprises... current league positions in brackets.
1. Forfar Athletic
Forfar (2nd) Way out in front in 2019 it's the Loons. Jim Weir's men have enjoyed a fantastic calendar year with 10 wins, which have put them in the play-offs. They've had just two defeats in their last 10. (33pts)
Montrose (4th) They've surpassed expectations after being promoted and have earned a play-off place. A fine run to the end of the season has helped their cause. Eight wins in 2019, five have came in last seven. (25pts)
Raith Rovers (3rd) John McGlynn's men have struggled with injury but as the only full-time club in the division, they would have hoped for better. Six wins in 16 games in 2019 has put them in the play-offs. (24pts)