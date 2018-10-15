Whitburn 1-2 Kennoway Star Hearts

It was cup duty for KSH as they travelled to Central Park, the home of Whitburn Juniors.

One change to the starting line up from the previous week saw striker Band reinstated to the team after a one match ban with youngster Watson missing out.

KSH struck an early blow to the home side when a perfectly delivered corner kick from Johnstone was powerfully headed home from skipper Doig in the eleventh minute.

Buoyed by the positive start, Kennoway looked bright every time they entered the last third.

Mair and Young were having a positive contribution on the right flank with the latter almost adding to the lead when he powered past a defender only to see his shot saved by D.Russell.

On the stroke of half time a let off for KSH. A long ball somehow found Liddell unmarked, with just Paterson to beat from the edge of the area the striker hit his shot wide of the goal, despite the players protests for a corner kick the referee gave a goal kick.

Bryce entered the fray replacing the injured Collins and the striker almost made his mark straight away.

He picked the ball up just outside the penalty area and fizzed in a shot that was deflected wide for a corner.

Ten minutes later a slack pass out of the Whitburn defence was pounced upon by D.Muir, he hit a low shot that skimmed over the surface from 25 yards that again brought out the best of D Russell with a fine save low to his right.

The game management from KSH was looking good as the midfield and defence tightened up all over the pitch.

With six minutes remaining a fine counter saw Young somehow get to the byline before playing a cross straight across the goal with Bryce lurking at the back post to force the ball home. A crucial second goal but one that had came at a price with the striker colliding with a defender.

With two minutes left on the clock a lifeline to the home side when a penalty was awarded when McQuillan collided with Brewster in an off the ball incident.

Duncan took the spot kick an scored.

Kennoway almost restored their two goal lead when D.Muir again picked up the ball outside the eighteen yard box this time he hit a delightful chipped effort that saw D.Russell claw the ball away.

KSH: Paterson, Mair, Doig, Bremner, Brewster, Young, D.Muir, Johnstone, L.Rolland, Collins, Band.

Subs: B.Rolland R.Muir K.Lindsay Bryce Watson. Next game is away to Fauldhouse United in the league.