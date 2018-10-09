Whitburn 3-2 Tayport

After a rather stale opening period, the hosts opened the scoring just short of the half-hour mark.

Greg Nicol waltzed through the Tayport defence, Gavin Sorley came off his line to attempt to intercept him but the Whitburn man rounded the ‘keeper and slotted the ball into an empty net.

‘Burn could scent blood thereafter and Sorley soon made a fine diving save to deny the same player who had cut in from the right to fire in a powerful shot.

At the other end, Steven Harris set up fellow striker Dayle Robertson, but his shot was blocked.

‘Port were level when Josh Chalmers’ pass sent Conor Ireland in on goal but he was pulled down by the ‘keeper. Dayle Robertson duly netted the resultant spot kick.

Chalmers had a couple of opportunities for the visitors before the break. Firstly, his finish was wide of the target, then, after a good move involving Jamie Gill and Grant Paterson, Chalmers missed out from a good position.

While ‘Port had had a few chances, the home punters expressed their dismay that their team wasn’t comfortably ahead at the interval.

Into the second half, ‘Burn continued to miss chances. Liddell, JJ Henderson, Boyle and Russell all had early openings as Whitburn strove to regain the lead and they finally did so on 70 minutes.

Tayport had a free kick on the edge of Whitburn box. The high ball into the area was headed clear and fired downfield to Liddell, who raced down the right and cut inside to beat Sorley with a fine strike low into the far corner.

Tayport produced a shock equaliser with three minutes to go when Jamie Gill beat the goalkeeper with a fine header.

In the final minute, the home side surged through the centre of Tayport’s defence, providing the chance for Martin Russell to net and seal a late victory.

Tayport: Sorley, Rollo, Paterson, O’Brien, Sturrock, Suttie, Gill, Chalmers, Robertson (Liversedge), Harris(Duffy), Ireland.