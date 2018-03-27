Whitburn 7-2 St Andrews United

St Andrews headed to Whitburn with a injury hit squad but Saints needed a victory if they were hoping to keep their slim hopes of promotion alive.

It was the visitors who created the first chance but when the ball fell to McInnes,on the edge of the box, he blasted it over the bar.

Whitburn made St Andrews pay for that miss by taking the lead moments later. A better from pass Scott Orrock could have got Saints back level but he put the ball behind the strikers and the chance was gone.

The visitors found themselves two down when McDiad missed his chance to clear the danger then when the keeper failed to hold the cut back Whitburn’s striker turned the ball into the net.

Only a fine save from young Saints keeper Joe Russell prevented Whitburn increasing their lead.

The visitor got themsleves back in the game when Falconer broke forward and slotted the ball pass the advancing goal keeper but the good work was undone when a long ball had their defence in trouble again and when the striker squared the ball across the face of the goal his partner slotted the ball into the empty net.

If St Andrews were to turn this game around they knew they would have to score the next goal but they lost another poor goal when they allowed Whitburn a free header inside the box.

Another long ball forward paved the way for Whitburns fifth goal. St Andrews then had a good period of play where they created some good chances with Falconer, Quinn and Lawrie all going close.

Young Falconer did manage to pull one back for St Andrews but it was only a consolation and St Andrews lost another two goals and a player before the end of the game.

This was a poor display from St Andrews who were out fought in this game with Whitburn looking the hungrier side but the way Saints defended in this game they would have struggle to beat any team.

Following the result United remain third in the East Region Premier League.

But the side has played as many as eight games more than those around.