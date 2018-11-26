Whitburn Juniors 4-1 Kennoway Star Hearts

This was the third clash between the two sides in the space of three months.

With a win apiece it was shaping up to be another close encounter.

KSH on the back of two wins in a row, scoring nine and conceding none, Whitburn were also back to winning ways with a fine win the previous week against Carnoustie.

The home started in the ascendancy as they pinned Kennoway back early on. Ten minutes into the game Duncan went close when his effort from twenty yards just went over the crossbar.

This was a warning shot for the away side, a mere eight minutes later Whitburn took the lead.

Henderson pounced on slack play in the middle of the park and hit a shot that sailed over Paterson high into the net.

After the slow start Kennoway were finally looking like the team that had won their previous two fixtures and they got the goal their play deserved on 26 minutes.

A fine passing move involving Collins and Bryce saw Band receive the ball wide left just inside the penalty area, the forward hit a driven cross low across the six yard line where D.Muir slid in to slam the ball into the roof of the net.

Similar to the start in the first half KSH were again up against it early on.

Pressure from Whitburn paid off when a hopeful shot from Duncan squirmed past Paterson to put Whitburn back in front.

Finally Kennoway started to edge back into the game and they passed up a great chance for an equaliser when Brewster headed over from a Johnstone free kick with the goal at his mercy.

Minutes later D.Muir almost grabbed his second of the game when a long ball from defence was poorly dealt with by the Whitburn back-line allowing the midfielder a chance as he raced through on goal. Russell stood up well to the effort and somehow blocked the ball with his legs.

With the chances not being taken the killer third goal arrived twenty minutes from time. McQuillan bustled his way through a few half -hearted tackles before hitting a speculative shot from thirty five yards that caught Paterson off his line, credit to the striker as he guaranteed the points would be going to Whitburn.

In the final minute of the game Paterson uncharacteristically dropped the ball inside the box allowing Taylor to capitalise as he shot home from eight yards out.

KSH: Paterson, Mair (Young 45), Johnstone, Brewster, Doig, Bremner, Craig (Watson 77), Muir, Bryce, Brand, Collins (R Muir 68).

Subs: Grierson, Swinton.