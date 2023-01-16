Whitehill Welfare 4-1 Kirkcaldy & Dysart: YM’s third defeat of season to Whitehill

Kirkcaldy & Dysart manager Craig Ness's side were defeated on Saturday

And so it was to prove as Welfare prevailed 4-1, although the competitive nature of the first division is illustrated by the fact that – despite the comprehensive manner of Whitehill’s win – they languish down in 13th place in the standings with 15 points from 15 games while Kirkcaldy & Dysart remain in third spot with 29 points from 17 fixtures.

Whitehill broke out after just five minutes on Saturday to score in their first attack. Tyler O'Neil picked the ball up 40 yards out and drove at goal, somehow evading three tackles before shooting high into the net from 20 yards, giving diving keeper Rab Wilson no chance.

The YM had a great chance to equalise after 10 minutes when John Smith’s shot from just inside the box was saved by Reece Pollock. As Smith picked up the rebound he cut the ball back rather than shoot and it was intercepted.

O'Neil had the chance of a second goal after 20 minutes when a back post cross by Lewis Collins found him in space but his shot was deflected onto the outside of the post for a corner.

After linking with Smith, Jay Bridgeford shot just wide and it remained 1-0 for the hosts at half-time.

The second Welfare goal came on 51 minutes when Matt Sipowicz netted the rebound after a Ryan Weir shot had come back off the post.

The home team created and missed three more chances before making it 3-0 on 75 minutes when John Devers chipped the ball past Wilson.

K & D looked to have a lifeline when the ball broke to Daryl Falconer just outside the Welfare box and his right foot shot shot flew over Pollock’s head, giving him no chance and bringing it back to 3-1 with 10 minutes to go.

But, almost straight away, Welfare went up the park and Weir slotted home their fourth from 18 yards.